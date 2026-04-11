Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: In goal Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sorokin will protect the home net against Ottawa on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Sorokin is coming off a 13-save effort in Thursday's 5-3 win over Toronto. He has a 29-22-2 record this campaign with seven shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 53 appearances. Ottawa sits eighth in the league this season with 3.37 goals per game.
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