Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: In goal Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sorokin will get the starting nod on the road versus the Rangers on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Sorokin will take the second game of the back-to-back versus New York after David Rittich secured the 5-2 win Wednesday. Since returning from injury, the 30-year-old Sorokin has appeared in seven of the Isles' last 11 contests, posting a 5-2-0 record, 2.02 GAA and three shutouts. The Russian backstop currently leads the NHL with six shutouts and will look to secure No. 7 on Thursday.
