Sorokin will get the starting nod on the road against Boston on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Sorokin is mired in a four-game losing streak during which he has conceded 18 goals on 99 shots (.818 save percentage). With Semyon Varlamov (lower body) still on the shelf, the Isles don't have a ton of alternatives to continue utilizing Sorokin -- unless they want to throw youngster Jakub Skarek to the wolves.
