Sorokin will get the starting nod on the road against the Penguins on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin is undefeated in regulation in his last four contests, despite giving up six goals on 38 shots (.842 save percentage) against the Rangers on Sunday. The Russian netminder will look to bounce back versus a Penguins squad that is scoring just 2.87 goals per game -- though they still boast the services of Sidney Crosby.