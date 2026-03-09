Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: In goal Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sorokin will guard the road goal against St. Louis on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Sorokin is coming off a 30-save performance in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over San Jose. He has a 23-14-2 record this season with six shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 39 appearances. The Blues rank 28th in the league with 2.62 goals per game this campaign, but St. Louis has outscored the opposition by a 13-5 margin during a four-game winning streak.
