Sorokin will get the starting nod against the Senators at home Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports.

Sorokin has struggled for consistency of late, posting two shutouts in his last five contests while also conceding four or more goals in the other three games. As a result, the Russian netminder has been splitting the workload with Semyon Varlamov. Unless either goalie can separate himself from the other, the duo will likely continue to share the crease the rest of the way.