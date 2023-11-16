Sorokin will protect the road goal versus the Canucks on Wednesday, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Sorokin has been unable to shake a skid lately, losing four straight outings (0-2-2) with 15 goals allowed on 147 shots in that span. The Islanders have given up 30 or more shots in each of his last seven outings, which likely isn't making things any easier. Sorokin will likely have his hands full with the Canucks, who lead the league with 4.4 goals per game.