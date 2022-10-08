Sorokin is expected to start Saturday's preseason finale against the Rangers, Stefan Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports.
Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, which puts him in line to play. He was excellent last season despite the Islanders' troubles, posting a 26-18-8 record with a 2.40 GAA, a .925 save percentage and seven shutouts in 52 games.
