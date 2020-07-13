Sorokin's agent tweeted Monday that he has signed a contract with the Islanders.

Per Sportsnet's Chris Johnston, Sorokin's deal is just for the remainder of the season, at which point the two sides will likely begin negotiations for a longer deal. The 24-year-old netminder has dominated the KHL ranks, sporting a 1.50 GAA and a .935 save percentage over 40 games with CSKA Moscow during the 2019-20 regular season. He won't be eligible to play for New York during the qualifiers, so he won't be seen in an NHL uniform until the start of 2020-21 at the earliest.