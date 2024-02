Sorokin stopped 17 of 20 saves in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning, with Tampa Bay's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Isles out-shot the Bolts 34-21 on the afternoon, but Sorokin's teammates couldn't solve Andrei Vasilevskiy until the third period, at which point they were already in a 3-0 hole. It was Sorokin's first regulation loss since Jan. 23, and in six starts since the All-Star break he's posted a 3-1-2 record with a .903 save percentage.