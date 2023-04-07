Sorokin made 30 saves in a 6-1 win over the Lightning on Thursday.

Sorokin was really busy in the third -- he stopped all 14 shots he faced in that frame. The only puck that got past him came off the stick of Nikita Kucherov in the second period. Sorokin rebounded nicely from his last game against the Bolts a week ago. He was pulled in that contest. Sorokin is the key driver for the Isles' playoff chances and the team still hasn't clinched yet. He will likely see most if not all the workload to season's end,