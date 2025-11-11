Sorokin made 33 saves in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

Sorokin nearly picked up the win in regulation, but Simon Nemec blasted a shot through heavy traffic with five seconds left in the third period to tie it up. The Islanders made it up their netminder, not allowing a shot in OT before Mathew Barzal potted the winner. Sorokin has just one loss in his last eight starts, going 5-1-2 with a 2.45 GAA and .914 save percentage during that span, and over his last four outings he's given up just six goals on 118 shots (.949 save percentage).