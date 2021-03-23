Sorokin turned aside 36 of 37 shots Monday in a 2-1 overtime win over Philadelphia.

The young netminder pushed his winning streak to eight games, allowing just an Oskar Lindblom tap-in goal during the second period. Sorokin hasn't lost a game since Jan. 31, and his last regulation defeat came a week prior to that. The 25-year-old is now 8-2-1 on the year with a sparkling 1.97 GAA and .922 save percentage.