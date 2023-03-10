Sorokin made 33 saves Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins.

The Pens went up 3-1 by the midpoint of the game, but Sorokin didn't have a chance on two of the three goals. Jake Guentzel tipped a point shot and Jason Zucker wristed a shot from the slot, both in the first period. Josh Archibald was awarded a goal when a point shot went in off his glove. Sorokin has won three straight and is 6-1-1 in his last eight starts, and has been a key driver in the team's climb into a wild card spot.