Sorokin stopped 32 of 33 shots Tuesday in a 1-0 loss to Washington.

Washington's Daniel Sprong walked out from the corner and beat Sorokin high glove side just 89 seconds into the game, but the Capitals didn't get a sniff after that. Unfortunately for Sorokin, the Islanders were blanked at the other end by Vitek Vanecek. Sorokin has dropped three of his last four starts to fall to 12-6-1 on the year.