Sorokin stopped 32 of 36 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit on Monday.

Sorokin had a shutout going into the third period, but he surrendered three goals on just seven shots in that frame. He's now 3-1-2 with a 2.99 GAA and a .910 save percentage in six contests this year. That's a significant step down from 2022-23, when he finished with a 31-22-7 record, 2.34 GAA and .924 save percentage in 62 games, but Sorokin should bounce back as the campaign progresses.