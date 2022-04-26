Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at Tuesday's game-day skate, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he'll guard the crease on the road versus Washington.

Sorokin has conceded three or more goals in four of his last five outings, the lone exception being a 44-save shutout versus the lowly Habs on April 15. With a back-to-back coming up versus the Capitals and Lightning on Thursday and Friday, respectively, the 26-year-old Sorokin figures to get at least one more outing this season and will look to add to his already career-best 25 victories this year.