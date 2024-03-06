Sorokin allowed two goals on 21 shots in a 4-2 win over the Blues on Tuesday.

The Blues struck first on Sorokin, getting a two-goal lead in the second period but he was able to kick aside the remaining 10 shots sent his way for the win. Sorokin has been hot as of late as this was his fourth win in a row and he has not allowed more than three goals since Feb. 20. The Islanders, now with four consecutive wins, are still in the playoff hunt. This could lead to increased workload for Sorokin, providing an opportunity for additional wins and continued strong stats.