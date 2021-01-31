Sorokin was promoted from the taxi squad and is the likely starter for Sunday's road game against the Flyers, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Sorokin has produced mixed results through his first two NHL starts, rounding out to an .875 save percentage and a 3.57 GAA. Head coach Barry Trotz has a ton of confidence in the young netminder, so he's expected to draw the start in the second half of back-to-back games. The Flyers are finding their groove, however, as they've won three straight games, scoring at least three goals in every contest.