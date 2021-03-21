Sorokin stopped 23 of 24 shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over Philadelphia.

The Flyers didn't put up much of a fight in this one, resulting in Sorokin's seventh consecutive victory. He's held his opponents to two goals or fewer in all but one of those outings, improving his overall record to 7-2-1 with a 2.08 GAA and .915 save percentage. The Islanders have a terrific goaltending duo in Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov and fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to start either one of them, regardless of matchup.