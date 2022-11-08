Sorokin stopped 43 of 46 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Sorokin was kept busy as the Flames piled up shots early on. The Islanders turned the tide in the third period and benefited from a questionable interference call on Rasmus Andersson in overtime that led to Noah Dobson's game-winning goal. Sorokin has won five starts in a row, and Monday's contests was the first time in that span he's allowed more than two goals in a game. He's up to 6-3-0 with a 2.20 GAA and a .933 save percentage through 10 appearances. Semyon Varlamov will likely be in goal Tuesday versus the Rangers.