Sorokin stopped 24 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

That's 15 straight games for Sorokin and he was sharp for the most part Tuesday, but he allowed a tip-in goal on the fifth shot of the game by Ivan Barbashev 11:52 into the first period. Two more Vegas goals in the second period, one on the power play, proved enough to solidify a 3-2 win for the Golden Knights. The 28-year-old netminder has only one win in his last six starts with a .917 save percentage and 17 GA. Look for Sorokin to be back between the pipes Thursday when the Islanders visit the Canadiens.