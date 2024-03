Sorokin made 26 saves in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

The 28-year-old stopped all 12 shots he faced in the first period as the Isles grabbed a 1-0 lead, but Sorokin's bubble burst 27 seconds into the second on a Mika Zibanejad one-timer, and the Rangers never looked back. Sorokin has lost three straight starts, but Sunday's outing was his first since Feb. 20 in which he's allowed more than three goals. Over that nine-start stretch, he's posted a 2.57 GAA and .903 save percentage.