Sorokin stopped 30 of 35 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Sorokin's four-game winning streak came to an end with this performance. The 30-year-old gave up the first three goals of the game, and while the Islanders showed some life late, the Kings matched them in the third period. Sorokin is down to 22-14-2 with a 2.54 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 38 appearances this season. The Islanders' road trip continues in San Jose on Saturday.