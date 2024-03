Sorokin allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 4-0 loss to New Jersey on Sunday. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Sorokin is mired in a six-game losing streak, during which he has posted a 3.58 GAA and an .881 save percentage. It certainly hasn't been all the netminder's fault, considering the Isles have failed to score a goal in three of those six defeats. Despite the slump, Sorokin will likely remain the preferred option in the crease ahead of Thursday's road game versus the Panthers.