Sorokin had 27 saves Saturday in his NHL debut, a 5-0 loss to the Rangers.

It was a sudden start after Semyon Varlamov was hit near the throat by a shot from a teammate during warmups. We're not sure if the team was rattled by the situation, but they pretty much left Sorokin on his own in his debut. The night was full of turnovers and bad plays. He's a talented netminder, but not a miracle worker.