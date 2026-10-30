Sorokin stopped 22 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Sorokin allowed one goal in each period of regulation before keeping Minnesota off the scoreboard in the extra frame. His established starting role continues to provide considerable fantasy value, although inconsistent save efficiency can occasionally offset his strong win potential. Even though he's won four of his last five appearances (4-1-0), Sorokin also has a slightly subpar .896 save percentage on 135 shots faced in that span.