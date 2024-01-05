Sorokin stopped 25 of 26 shots in a 5-1 victory over the Coyotes on Thursday.

Nick Schmaltz's power-play goal in the second period was the lone blemish on Sorokin's line Thursday, as the 28-year-old netminder halted his losing streak at two. It's an encouraging outing from Sorokin, who'd struggled to a 1-2-1 record with an .888 save percentage in his previous four appearances following the holiday break. Overall, he improved to 12-6-8 with a .912 save percentage and 3.10 GAA this season. Sorokin will likely get the starting nod again in Vegas on Saturday, with Semyon Varlamov tending to a lower-body injury.