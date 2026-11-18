Sorokin stopped 28 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Sorokin kept Columbus scoreless through the opening two periods before Zach Werenski beat him early in the third. However, the Islanders held on and secured a third straight win, with two of those coming with Sorokin between the pipes. His recent performances have been particularly encouraging, and the Islanders' improving results strengthen his fantasy outlook as he continues to handle substantial starting responsibilities. He's now allowed two or fewer goals in his last three starts.