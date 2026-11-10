Sorokin stopped 37 of 39 shots through overtime in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Sorokin faced a heavy workload, turning aside 37 shots while allowing even-strength goals to Ivar Stenberg and Tyler Toffoli. The veteran finished regulation and overtime with a .949 save percentage, delivering another impressive performance after making 45 saves against New Jersey in his previous appearance. His consistently heavy workload continues to support his fantasy value, particularly in save-based formats, but he's now on a three-game losing skid, going 0-1-2 in that span despite allowing three or fewer goals twice.