Sorokin stopped 38 of 42 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Sorokin was coming off back-to-back wins over the Flyers and Rangers, but he wasn't at his best in this one in a game where he had a massive workload. The 38 saves were his second-highest mark of the season, and the 42 shots he faced were also the second-highest mark of the campaign. Sorokin won six of his nine starts in January, going 6-3-0 with a 2.13 GAA and a .931 save percentage.