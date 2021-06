Sorokin stopped all six shots he faced in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 2.

Sorokin came into the game with 6:50 left in the second period after a goalmouth collision sent starter Semyon Varlamov to the locker room with an apparent injury. The 25-year-old Sorokin looked sharp in his brief appearance but was back on the bench when Varlamov returned to start the second period. Sorokin owns a .936 postseason save percentage and would draw the Game 3 start if Varlamov is unable to go.