Sorokin stopped the only shot he faced in relief of Semyon Varlamov (undisclosed) in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Sorokin replaced Varlamov in the third period, and the Golden Knights' offense failed to get anything going to erase a one-goal deficit that grew to three after a pair of empty-netters. If Varlamov is forced to miss any significant amount of time, Sorokin would have a chance to function as a workhorse starter. It's an interesting opportunity for Sorokin, who has allowed 17 goals on 138 shots over his last six appearances (five starts) without recording a win in that span. The Islanders visit the Avalanche on Monday.