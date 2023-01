Sorokin will guard the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Canucks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin will start his seventh straight game, having gone 3-2-1 with a 1.66 GAA and a .944 save percentage in his previous six. The Canucks have a threatening offense but a leaky defense, so it'll be up to the 27-year-old to contain the offense. With Semyon Varlamov (lower body) backing up, Sorokin will likely get a rest at some point on the Islanders' road trip.