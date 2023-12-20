Sorokin stopped 30 of 31 shots in the Islanders' 3-1 win over the Oilers on Tuesday.

The first star of the night, Sorokin was excellent, only allowing a goal early in the first period to Leon Draisaitl. He would shut the door on the Oilers after to improve his record to 9-4-7 with a 3.04 GAA and a .914 save percentage. This win gives Sorokin wins in four of his last six games and marks six straight starts without a regulation loss. The Russian goaltender should serve as the backup to Semyon Varlamov in Wednesday's contest against Washington.