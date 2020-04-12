Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Move to Islanders imminent
Sorokin has no plans to negotiate a contract extension with KHL club CSKA Moscow and will instead sign an entry-level contract with the Islands when he's eligible to do so after April 30, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.
The Islanders have been tracking Sorokin's development carefully since selecting him in the third round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, and the 24-year-old looks set to finally make the trek to North America ahead of the 2020-21 season. Assuming Sorokin is able to come to terms on a deal with New York, he should be in strong position to make the opening night roster as at least a backup netminder, as Thomas Greiss is expected to leave the team in free agency. Over his 40 regular-season appearances in the KHL in 2019-20, Sorokin posted a 1.50 GAA and .935 save percentage.
