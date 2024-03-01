Sorokin made 23 saves in a 5-3 win over the Red Wings on Thursday.

Sorokin earned his 89th career win and passed Jaroslav Halak (88) for sixth most in franchise history. He's 5-1-2 in his last eight starts, and 6-2-2 in 10 starts since Patrick Roy arrived on Long Island. If anyone can help a goalie grow his game, Roy can. Sorokin continues to lead the NHL in shots against (1,443) and saves (1,312), but that might change in a positive way with improved team defense under Roy. And that means his GAA and save percentage may improve, too.