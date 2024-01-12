Sorokin made 32 saves Thursday in a 4-3 OT win over Toronto.

He wobbled a bit at the start of the second frame when the Leafs scored two goals in a span of 2:14 to go up 3-1. But then Sorokin tightened the straps on his pads and bricked up the twine tent from that point forward. While his ratios are middling this season (3.19 GAA, .909 save percentage), Sorokin's managers need to remember that they're more a function of sketchy team defense and not a drop in talent. He leads the NHL in shots against (1,006 in 29 games played), which is 58 more than Alexandar Georgiev, who has faced 948 in 35 games played.