Sorokin stopped 19 of 22 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

A trio of third-period Devils goals led to an ugly final stat line for Sorokin, but the result was never in doubt, as the Islanders' lead never fell below two goals after the first intermission. Playing in perhaps the league's most goalie-friendly system under coach Barry Trotz, Sorokin has now won five consecutive starts after an 0-2-1 start to his career. Four of those five wins have come against either the Devils or Sabres, so Trotz doesn't appear to trust Sorokin yet unless it's against one of the East Division's two cellar-dwellers.