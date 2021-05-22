Sorokin stopped 29 of 30 shots in a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh in Game 4 on Saturday.

Sorokin was closing in on his first postseason shutout when Pittsburgh's Zach Aston-Reese tapped home a rebound in the crease with 2:35 remaining. Regardless, the rookie provided a steady performance following a pair of shaky starts by veteran Semyon Varlamov in Games 2 and 3. Sorokin has logged a .944 save percentage in his two starts in the series and will almost certainly be back between the pipes for Game 5 on Monday in Pittsburgh.