Sorokin stopped 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

The Islanders' offense did more than enough to support Sorokin in this lopsided win. This was his fifth win in a row, and he's allowed just 10 goals in that span. That's more like the Sorokin fantasy managers know and love, a refreshing return to form for the 28-year-old late in the season. He's now 22-13-11 with a 3.01 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 46 appearances this season. The Islanders' road trip continues with a back-to-back against the Ducks on Sunday and the Kings on Monday -- look for Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov to split those starts.