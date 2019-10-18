Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Off to a hot start
Sorokin is currently sporting an 8-1-1 record with 1.37 GAA and .942 save percentage with CSKA Moscow.
Sorokin is still considered the goaltender of the future for the Islanders and there was even a conspiracy theory that one of the reasons the Islanders signed Semyon Varlamov was because of his friendship with Sorokin. Whether or not that is true or if it helps remains to be seen. The Islanders are hoping that Sorokin will come to North America next season to at least split the starting role with Varlamov as Thomas Greiss is in the last year of his contract and is unlikely to be re-signed by the team.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.