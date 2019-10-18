Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Off to a hot start

Sorokin is currently sporting an 8-1-1 record with 1.37 GAA and .942 save percentage with CSKA Moscow.

Sorokin is still considered the goaltender of the future for the Islanders and there was even a conspiracy theory that one of the reasons the Islanders signed Semyon Varlamov was because of his friendship with Sorokin. Whether or not that is true or if it helps remains to be seen. The Islanders are hoping that Sorokin will come to North America next season to at least split the starting role with Varlamov as Thomas Greiss is in the last year of his contract and is unlikely to be re-signed by the team.