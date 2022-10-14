Sorokin turned aside 26 shots Thursday, but the Islanders fell to the Panthers 3-1.

Sorokin, who placed sixth in 2022 Vezina Trophy voting, faced a Panthers squad that paced the NHL with 337 goals last season. The 25-year-old netminder kept the pressuring Panthers scoreless for the first half of the match Thursday. Sorokin, who yielded the game-winner early in the third period, finished strong last season, placing third in save percentage (.923) and fourth in goals-against average (2.40). Fantasy managers seek a similar start from Sorokin.