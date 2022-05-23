Sorokin was fantastic in his second season with the Islanders as he posted a 2.40 goals-against average and .925 save percentage.

One could argue that Sorokin should've been one of the finalists for the Vezina Trophy. His save percentage was second in the NHL, and his GAA was fourth. If you like advanced analytics, his 29.8 goals saved above average was second in the league behind only Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers. Sorokin is clearly the starting goaltender for the Islanders next season regardless of whether or not Semyon Varlamov remains with the team.