Sorokin allowed four goals on just nine shots before being pulled in the second period of Saturday's 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Sorokin's eight-game winning streak came to a crashing halt, with Bryan Rust's power-play tally 6:18 into the second period chasing the first-year netminder to the bench. It was the first time Sorokin gave up more than three goals in a game since Jan. 31, which also happened to be the last time he suffered a defeat. The 25-year-old dropped to 8-3-1 on the year with a 2.24 GAA and .911 save percentage.