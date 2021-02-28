Sorokin will defend the home net in Sunday's game versus the Penguins, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Sorokin hasn't played since posting a 20-save shutout against the Sabres in his first NHL win on Feb. 16. The 25-year-old is a highly-touted prospect that has been up and down in his first NHL season, registering an .895 save percentage through four games. The Penguins have a bevy of talented forwards, but they still rank just 13th in the league with 3.0 goals per game.