Sorokin posted a 35-save shutout in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Oilers.

Sorokin was given a vote of confidence from head coach Patrick Roy to make this start after giving up five goals to the Jets on Tuesday. That faith was rewarded as Sorokin secured his league-leading fifth shutout of the campaign while snapping Connor McDavid's 20-game point streak in the process. The 30-year-old Sorokin has won three of his last four games and is up to 15-11-2 with a 2.47 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 28 starts. If he gets the start Saturday in Calgary, he'd have a favorable matchup, though it's a matinee game that Roy might want to give to the former Flame, David Rittich, instead.