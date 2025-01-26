Sorokin stopped the only shot he faced in relief of Marcus Hogberg (upper body) in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Sorokin has won his last three outings, though he played just 2:03 of this contest. Hogberg tried playing through the injury initially but couldn't go on past the end of the third period, leaving Sorokin to get the win when Brock Nelson scored 2:03 into overtime to complete the Islanders' comeback. Sorokin improved to 16-14-4 with a 2.75 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 34 appearances. Hogberg had started to chip away at Sorokin's playing time, but if both Hogberg and Semyon Varlamov (lower body) are out Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Sorokin will likely resume playing a significant amount of games.