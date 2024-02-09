Sorokin stopped 18 of 20 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

This was Sorokin's third win in his last four outings. The Lightning didn't have much of an offense in this contest, though Sorokin received ample support despite a rather pedestrian showing. The 28-year-old has given up between two and five goals in each of his last 11 games, going 4-6-1 in that span. For the season, he's at 16-12-9 with a 3.10 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 37 appearances. The Islanders host the Flames in a matinee game Saturday.