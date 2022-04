Sorokin is set to start Friday's home clash with Tampa Bay, per NHL.com.

Sorokin is coming off a 32 save victory over the Capitals on Tuesday which brought a three-game losing streak to a close for the netminder. On the year, the Russian appeared in 51 games, taking the majority of the game over Semyon Varlamov. Looking ahead to 2022-23, Sorokin should continue to serve as the primary option between the pipes but is unlikely to lead the league in games played.